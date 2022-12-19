First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,325,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

