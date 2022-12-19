First Hawaiian Bank Sells 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 47.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $443.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

