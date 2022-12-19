First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 38.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Hawaiian by 12.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $15,581,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

