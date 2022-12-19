First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Horizon Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:FHN opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.
Insider Transactions at First Horizon
In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
