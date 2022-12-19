First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

FM stock opened at C$27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

