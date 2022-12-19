Flower City Capital Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 174,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 71,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 81,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.