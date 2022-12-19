Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

