Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 196,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.4 %

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $171.80.

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.