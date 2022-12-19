Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,390,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,797,000 after acquiring an additional 294,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 717.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 65,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE FNV opened at $132.50 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

