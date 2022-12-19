Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 171,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.36 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

