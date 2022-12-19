Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Bank of America lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

