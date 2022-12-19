FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $24.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

