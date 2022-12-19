FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB cut their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.96.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$28.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

