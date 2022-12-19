FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fluence Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fluence Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 337,068 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

