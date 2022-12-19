FY2022 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Issued By Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

