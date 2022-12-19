FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of BNE opened at C$6.35 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

