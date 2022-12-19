FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$156.87.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$166.46 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

