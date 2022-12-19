FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Decreased by Analyst

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Maxar Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXR stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

