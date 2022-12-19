FY2022 EPS Estimates for RXO, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RXO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RXO. Stephens started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

RXO stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

