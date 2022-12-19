FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

CPG stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

