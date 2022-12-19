FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

CPG stock opened at C$9.07 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

