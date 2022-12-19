FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Edgio, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Edgio in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get Edgio alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Edgio in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Edgio Stock Performance

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96. Edgio has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.