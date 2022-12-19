FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Whitecap Resources Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.23.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at C$22,710,917.48. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.