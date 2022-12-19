FY2023 EPS Estimates for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braze in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Braze’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Braze to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $7,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Braze by 37.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $411,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 218.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 86,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 211,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,557 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

