FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Reduced by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%.
Enerplus Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
See Also
