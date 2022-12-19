FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Cut by Analyst

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.46 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

