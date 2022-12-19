FY2023 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

