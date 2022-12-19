FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Cut by Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.