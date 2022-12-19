Gary Mick Buys 2,250 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00.

SIX stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

