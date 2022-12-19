Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $70,023,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $42,037,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $175.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

