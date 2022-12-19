Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,029 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.