Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

CINF opened at $102.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

