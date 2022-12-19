Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 73,898 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,898 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

