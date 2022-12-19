Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

