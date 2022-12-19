Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $212.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.10.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

