Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 129 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 29,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

