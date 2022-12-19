Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 414 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

