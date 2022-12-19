Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 790 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.