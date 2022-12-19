Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

