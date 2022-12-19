Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AME opened at $136.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

