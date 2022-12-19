Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

