Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

CCI stock opened at $134.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

