Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,467,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $60.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

