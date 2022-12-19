Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.1% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 38,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $384.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

