Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

