Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $364,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $89.38 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

