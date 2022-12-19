Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $377,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $133.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

