Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 73.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AME opened at $136.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.