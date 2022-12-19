Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

