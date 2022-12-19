Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Raymond James
In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of RJF stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.
Raymond James Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.
About Raymond James
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
