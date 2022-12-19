Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $218.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

